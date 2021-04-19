Menu Content

ITZY to release new album this month

2021-04-19

K-POP Connection

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

K-pop girl group ITZY is slated to make a comeback this month. 

The group will be releasing its fourth EP “Guess Who” on April 30. The album includes the main track “In the Morning” which has been produced by their label founder Park Jin-young. 

The EP includes six tracks that were written by songwriters who collaborated with the likes of BTS, TWICE and IU.

