Enhypen to release new album this month

2021-04-19

K-POP Connection

ⓒ BELIFT LAB

Enhypen will release its 2nd EP later this month. 

“Border: Carnival” is slated for release on April 25. It will be the group’s first album in five months since coming out with their debut album “Border: Day One.” 

The new EP contains six tracks including “Drunk-Dazed” which was written by Bang Sihyuk and Wonderkid. Bang is the head of Hybe, the label for BTS and parent company of the band’s agency, Belief Lab.

