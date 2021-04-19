Enhypen to release new album this month

Violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill, who won a Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo
2021-04-19
Enhypen will release its 2nd EP later this month.
“Border: Carnival” is slated for release on April 25. It will be the group’s first album in five months since coming out with their debut album “Border: Day One.”
The new EP contains six tracks including “Drunk-Dazed” which was written by Bang Sihyuk and Wonderkid. Bang is the head of Hybe, the label for BTS and parent company of the band’s agency, Belief Lab.
