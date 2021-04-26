Youn Yuh-jung wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar
D.O.B: Feb. 21, 1994
Genre: K-pop
Active from: 2014
Associated Acts: Red Velvet, SM Town, SM Rookies
Wendy (Shon Seung-wan) is a singer and a member of the girl group Red Velvet. She officially debuted with Red Velvet in 2014 after training for about two years. She made her solo debut in 2021 with “Like Water.”
EPs, Singles & Remakes
Like Water - The 1st Mini Album (EP, 2021)
Written in the Stars w/ John Legend (single, 2018)
That Summer w/ Yang Da-il (single, 2018)
The Little Match Girl (single, 2017)
Spring Love w/ Eric Nam (single, 2016)
