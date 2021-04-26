Menu Content

Wendy

#Artist Search l 2021-04-26

D.O.B: Feb. 21, 1994

Genre: K-pop

Active from: 2014

Associated Acts: Red Velvet, SM Town, SM Rookies


Wendy (Shon Seung-wan) is a singer and a member of the girl group Red Velvet. She officially debuted with Red Velvet in 2014 after training for about two years. She made her solo debut in 2021 with “Like Water.” 


EPs, Singles & Remakes 

Like Water - The 1st Mini Album (EP, 2021)

Written in the Stars w/ John Legend (single, 2018)

That Summer w/ Yang Da-il  (single, 2018)

The Little Match Girl (single, 2017)

Spring Love w/ Eric Nam (single, 2016)

