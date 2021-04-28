WE K-POP, What’s up! -Episode 2

KBS WORLD TV’s representative program < We K-POP > has returned. With an entirely new look, the global K-POP show < WE K-POP, What’s up! > is back to compensate for the lack of engagement between K-POP idols and their fans.









Part 1: Weekly K-POP News

A K-POP Columnist at Billboard, Jeff Benjamin joins us to go through the K-POP charts and hot issues of the week. His perspective and analysis on different K-POP issues is captivating to watch.









Part 2: Can you recognize your K-POP IDOL?

An unexpected encounter with your dream IDOL!









K-POP stars catch your attention immediately on stage, but do you think you could recognize them if they're among us? We have prepared a place for K-pop idols to interact with the public in the light of creating a special memory for both the celebrity and the fans.

K-POP idols disguise themselves as employees at a cafe, restaurant or places you visit on a daily basis to see if people recognize them. Find out how the public reacts when they reveal their identity as a celebrity.









Yoon Ji Sung disguises himself as a coffee server to find out how many people can recognize him. He surprises his fans by doing a mini-fanmeeting at the café, interacting and sharing his music.









Don’t miss out on your favorite Kpop Idol’s latest news. Also, watch their attempt to enter your daily life to make special memories with their fans live on < WE K-POP, What’s up! >.

Every Friday 6:30PM (KST) on KBS WORLD TV and Youtube.