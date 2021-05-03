BTS earns 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Awards

HOT Video Clips of the Week (April 26th ~ May 2nd)
2021-05-03
2021-05-03
BTS has earned four nominations at the 2021 Billboard Awards (BBMAs) set for later this month.
The group was nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist and Top Selling Song at the awards which is set to take place on May 23 (US time).
The group has received the highest number of nominations at this year’s event since being first nominated in 2017.
2021-05-03
2021-04-30
2021-04-28
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >