BTS to release 2nd English single this month

2021-05-03

K-POP Connection


BTS will be making a comeback with a brand new English single this month. 


The English single is a cheerful summer number titled “Butter” and is set to drop on May 21. It will be the group’s 2nd English single following “Dynamite” released last year. 


The physical version of the new single will be available this summer. 

