ITZY releases new EP

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

ITZY has released a brand new EP titled “Guess Who” on April 30.





The EP includes six tracks including the title, “Mafia in the Morning.” As the bold title suggests, the group said it wanted to show a more powerful and charismatic side to its global fan base.





The group consists of five members and debuted in 2019 with the empowering anthem “Dalla Dalla.”