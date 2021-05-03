Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

ITZY releases new EP

2021-05-03

K-POP Connection

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

ITZY has released a brand new EP titled “Guess Who” on April 30. 


The EP includes six tracks including the title, “Mafia in the Morning.” As the bold title suggests, the group said it wanted to show a more powerful and charismatic side to its global fan base. 


The group consists of five members and debuted in 2019 with the empowering anthem “Dalla Dalla.” 

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >