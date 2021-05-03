HOT Video Clips of the Week (April 26th ~ May 2nd)

1) ITZY(있지) - 마.피.아. In the morning(Mafia In the morning) (Music Bank) | 3M Views





ITZY, the K-POP superstars from JYP Entertainment, has returned with a title song called "Mafia In the morning". This time, their music and performance showcase increased power along with the unique “mafia game” concept. You may focus on the interesting lyrics that use “mafia game” as a metaphor for love and their powerful choreography that reminds of shooting guns.





You can watch ITZY’s performance at last week’s Music Bank on KBS WORLD TV YouTube!

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lwBF-QwYwBo





2) William, Where's my dad?! (The Return of Superman) | 200K Views





On EP. 378 of TROS, “super daddy” Sam Hammington takes time to teach what William and Bentley should do when they are lost. He first explains a few rules at home, and takes the kids to an aquarium to test whether they fully understood.





Likewise, educating kids to prevent child loss is a hot topic around the world. To learn what Korean parents do for child loss prevention, watch the following video clip on KBS WORLD TV YouTube and freely share your opinions regarding the topic through the comment section!

▶ https://youtu.be/UkMBnq_tSSc



