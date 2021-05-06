WE K-POP, What’s up! -Episode 3

The global K-POP show < WE K-POP, What’s up! > that provides a variety of K-POP News each week has already reached its way towards Episode 3!









Part 1: Weekly K-POP News

A K-POP Columnist at Billboard, Jeff Benjamin joins us to go through the K-POP charts and hot issues of the week. His perspective and analysis on different K-POP issues is captivating to watch.









Part 2: Can you recognize your K-POP IDOL?

An unexpected encounter with your dream IDOL!





With new beloved K-POP Idols visiting < WE K-POP, What's Up! > each week, this week for the first time we have the whole Idol group on set!









Making a comeback with Hip-hop title song "Ugly Dance", ONF visits < WE K-POP, What's Up! > as a one-day employee. E-TION and HYOJIN, who are most suited for the customer service role, carry out special tasks on behalf of ONF to surprise customers and their fans.









Pretty but passionate employees E-TION and HYOJIN disguise themselves to see if customers recognize them. The two hardworking workers carry out customers' needs swiftly and accurately. They also present their charm as an idol to hint customers of their identity!









Don’t miss out on your favorite K-POP Idol’s latest news. Also, watch their attempt to enter your daily life to make special memories with their fans live on < WE K-POP, What’s up! >.

Every Friday 6:30PM (KST) on KBS WORLD TV and YouTube.







