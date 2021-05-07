Music Bank | This Week's Comeback Stages





Highlight is finally back after 3 years and 7 months! Through this comeback, they are willing to send messages of hope with the special theme of "wind"! Please look forward to Highlight's "불어온다" & "Disconnected" stages at Music Bank this week!





You can watch Music Bank LIVE on KBS WORLD TV & YouTube [5PM(KST) | Every Friday]

▶ https://youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv