S. Korea's Current Account Remains in Black for 11 Months

South Korea posted a current account surplus for the eleventh consecutive month in March on the back of a recovery in exports despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to tentative data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the country's current account surplus reached seven-point-82 billion U.S. dollars in March, up one-point-88 billion dollars from a year earlier.
The current account has been in the black for eleven straight months since the country logged a deficit of three-point-33 billion dollars in April of last year.
The current account surplus came to 22-point-eight billion dollars in the first quarter, up 76-point-five percent from a year earlier.
