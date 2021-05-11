Moon to Deliver Special Address to Mark 4 Years in Presidency

ⓒKBS News

President Moon Jae-in will make a special public address on Monday to mark the passage of four of his five years in office.

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a media briefing on Friday that Moon will look back on his presidency during the speech set to begin at 11 a.m. He will also present his key policy directives for the final year of his single term.

The address, slated to be 20 minutes long, is expected to include his plans on how to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, achieve economic recovery and make the country an inclusive first mover.

Attention will be paid to whether Moon will disclose measures for resuming inter-Korean dialogue as well as talks between the U.S. and North Korea ahead of his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on May 21.

Among other possible agenda items are policies to root out real estate speculation and solutions to chronic housing shortages.