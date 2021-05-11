PM Nominee Pledges No More Disappointment in Housing Policies

ⓒYONHAP News

Confirmation hearings were held for President Moon Jae-in’s choice for new Cabinet minister as well as Prime Minister nominee Kim Boo-kyum earlier in the week. The PM nominee pledged "no more disappointment" in the government's housing policies, seeking to win back the hearts of the public who withdrew their support from the ruling camp in last month's by-elections. The opposition said Kim could have been involved with a controversial hedge fund scandal.





Opposition lawmakers scrutinized President Moon Jae-in’s choice for his last prime minister, pressing him to explain how he is going to fix the failed policies of the government from the last four years.

At his confirmation hearing, nominee Kim Boo-kyum pledged to contain skyrocketing housing prices, a key factor that led to the ruling party’s defeat in last month’s mayoral by-elections.





“I do understand that the public has been greatly disappointed by the real estate policies and the [unethical] conduct of public officials. I promise to no longer let down the public. I will enforce to the letter rigorous anti-speculation measures that stemmed from the LH controversy in March. While maintaining the housing price stabilization policies, I will make sure that there will be no problem for [non-speculative] actual home buyers in purchasing properties.”





Lawmakers also pressed the nominee to shed light on allegations that his daughter and son-in-law enjoyed unfair terms in holding an investment account, which the controversial Lime Asset Management is suspected to have offered to them in a possible lobbying attempt.





"The subject of the economic activity in question here is my son-in-law. I think I am being framed as the discussion is phrased to focus on the family of nominee Kim's daughter.... "

"If I evaded laws and took advantage of my power, how would I have been able to come this far? I believe that I was able to come this far as I upheld principles in my life."





The nominee’s son-in-law is an offspring to a conglomerate family. Along with the daughter’s family who put in a total of one-point-two billion won, only an arrested Lime Asset executive and a company affiliated with him had accounts in Lime’s 36-point-seven billion won Tethys-Eleven fund, which had no redemption fee or performance reward prescribed, according to an opposition lawmaker.

Kim said his daughter was only a victim to the Ponzi scheme by the now-defunct hedge fund.

President Moon’s nomination of Kim as well as five other Cabinet ministers for land, industry, science, oceans and labor came after voters chose main opposition People Power Party candidates for the mayors of Seoul and the nation’s second largest city of Busan.

Moon apparently sought to find new Cabinet ministers who can boost his approval ratings through the end of his term next May. But with nominees exposed to the suspicious eyes of the public, they are already off to a rough start.

Appointing a prime minister requires consent by the National Assembly, which is currently dominated by the ruling Democratic Party.