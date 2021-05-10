SM teams up with MGM to create new boy band

Preliminary Round
SM Entertainment is teaming up with MGM Worldwide Television to create a new K-pop band in the United States.
Participants will have to compete through a televised audition program to become members of NCT-Hollywood, a subunit for SM’s NCT boy band brand.
The talent search is open to all males aged 13 to 25 and the final winners will go through a “K-pop bootcamp” in Seoul and receive mentoring from NCT’s current members.
