TXT to make comeback in May

2021-05-11
2021-05-10
The rookie boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will be making a comeback on May 31 with a brand new album.
The album is the group’s second studio album titled “Freeze” and comes seven months after their third EP “Minisode 1: Blue Hour.” The new album has already sold over 520,000 copies in preorders.
TXT’s “Minisode 1: Blue Hour” charted at no. 25 on the Billboard 200 at the time of release.
2021-05-11
2021-05-10
2021-04-30
