TXT to make comeback in May

ⓒ Big Hit Music

The rookie boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will be making a comeback on May 31 with a brand new album.





The album is the group’s second studio album titled “Freeze” and comes seven months after their third EP “Minisode 1: Blue Hour.” The new album has already sold over 520,000 copies in preorders.





TXT’s “Minisode 1: Blue Hour” charted at no. 25 on the Billboard 200 at the time of release.