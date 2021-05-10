Taemin of SHINee to release new track before enlisting

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Taemin of the boy band SHINee will be releasing his third EP before enlisting in the military for mandatory service.





The EP is titled “Advice” and includes five tracks. The album will drop on May 18. The singer has already been accepted in the Army’s military band.





Taemin recently performed the main track of the upcoming album through a livestream concert which garnered over 90,000 fans from 119 countries around the world.