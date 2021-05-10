aespa to release new song this month

ⓒ SM Entertainment

Rookie girl group aespa will release a new single this month.





Titled “Next Level,” the new track will drop on May 17. The group is SM Entertainment’s newest group, and made its debut in November last year with the single “Black Mamba.”





Their debut single made a splash on global music charts, landing on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. The song’s music video also became the fastest debut music video by a K-pop act to reach 100 million views on YouTube.