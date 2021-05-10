THE HYUNDAI SUPER STAGE AT HOME

Preliminary Round
2021-05-11
2021-05-10
Date: May 24 at 8 p.m. (KST)
Venue: online
Super Stage is back. The concert series will be held at the brand new department store, The Hyundai Seoul’s Sound Forest (an indoor garden located on the 5th floor of the building), on May 24. The event will be streamed live for fans both at home and abroad. The lineup for the upcoming event include Zion. T, DAY6 and Kim Jae-hwan. Organizers say various events such as online concerts and fashion shows will be held at the department store chain’s diverse locations in the future.
2021-05-11
2021-05-10
2021-04-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >