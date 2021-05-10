Menu Content

THE HYUNDAI SUPER STAGE AT HOME

2021-05-10

K-POP Connection

Date: May 24 at 8 p.m. (KST)

Venue: online


Super Stage is back. The concert series will be held at the brand new department store, The Hyundai Seoul’s Sound Forest (an indoor garden located on the 5th floor of the building), on May 24. The event will be streamed live for fans both at home and abroad. The lineup for the upcoming event include Zion. T, DAY6 and Kim Jae-hwan. Organizers say various events such as online concerts and fashion shows will be held at the department store chain’s diverse locations in the future.

