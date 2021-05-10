KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (May 3rd ~ May 9th)

ⓒJYP Entertainment1) ITZY(있지) - 마.피.아. In the morning (Mafia In the morning) (Music Bank) | 873K Views





ITZY’s "Mafia In the morning" performance at Music Bank reached the highest views again on KBS WORLD TV YouTube last week. They wore fashion harness on black and white leather suits, which enhanced their charm and charisma on stage. You may focus on their “tank dance” which is also viral on TikTok (short-form video platform) as #inthemorningchallenge and facial expressions of Ryujin, the ending fairy of last week, at the very end of the stage!





You can watch ITZY’s "Mafia In the morning" performance on KBS WORLD TV YouTube

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTNpMshkcNo





2) Yuri gained weight because of Fun-Staurant (Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant)





Lee Yuri went on a diet, mentioning that she gained 7kg while cooking and eating as a member of "Fun-Staurant". She decided to eat beans to lose weight and tried various kinds of beans, but she ended up eagerly wanting for grilled beef intestines. Therefore, she introduced a special recipe created by a Korean blogger which is “grilled beef intestines made with beans”.





Could you imagine making intestines with beans? To learn how to create low-calorie beef intestines using beans, watch the video clip on KBS WORLD TV YouTube and follow the recipe to make your own at home!

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wa8gWjCLOu0