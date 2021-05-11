<2021 Quiz On KOREA> Preliminary Round

For fans all around the world who love Korean culture, 10th annual global quiz show <2021 Quiz On KOREA> is back.





Alternatively, this year's preliminary round was open to all foreigners living in Korea. The applications were received via KBS WORLD website. As a result, we received 577 applications from 65 different countries all around the world.





Applicants ranged in age groups from 10s to 50s, and came from a variety of backgrounds, including high school students, international students, office workers, online influencers, and more.





Due to COVID19, the first preliminary round was done online last month, while the second round took place via online video system beginning of May. 15 successful candidates from the final round will proceed to the quiz show that is scheduled to take place in August.





As of 10 year annual show, fierce competition is expected between the finalists who are expected to demonstrate a wide range of knowledge and a great amount of interest in Korea.





The final round of <2021 Quiz On KOREA> is scheduled to broadcast on KBS WORLD TV as Chuseok holiday special in September.