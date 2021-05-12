To All Guys Who Loved Me (11) 콜?

WE K-POP, What’s up! -Episode 4-
2021-05-12
#Drama Lines l 2021-05-10
Lines
Hyun-ju : 미안해.
I’m sorry.
Do-kyum : 누나가 왜 미안해.
나도 이번 연재 끝내고 본격적으로 여친 찾기 들어가야겠다.
미안하면 누나도 적극 협조하든가. 콜?
Why are you sorry? I’m going to start looking for a girlfriend as soon as this project is finished. If you’re sorry, you can actively help me with that. How does that sound?
Hyun-ju : 콜...
Sounds good.
Expression of the Week
콜? (How does that sound? Or Okay?)
Casual – 콜?
>>”콜” comes from the English word “call.” It is a colloquial expression used by younger generations among close acquaintances and is not used in formal settings.
>>The expression is similar to “okay?” and is used to casually ask the hearer’s opinion about something in the question form, or to answer to a suggestion in agreement.
>>In the dialogue, Do-kyum is asking his sister to actively help him look for a girlfriend once he’s finished with a project. Hyun-ju answers back with “콜” which basically means she will do what Do-kyum has asked.
2021-05-12
2021-05-11
2021-04-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >