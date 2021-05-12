WE K-POP, What’s up! -Episode 4

The global K-POP show from KBS WORLD, , has already reached its way towards Episode 4!





Part 1: Weekly K-POP News









Jeff Benjamin, a K-POP columnist from Billboard, looks through K-POP charts and hot issues of the week. Let's listen to his analysis on various K-POP issues and learn more about K-POP.





Part 2: Can you recognize your K-POP IDOL?





An unexpected encounter with your dream IDOL!









With new beloved K-POP idols visiting , YESUNG from Super Junior visited this week. YESUNG recently came back as a solo with the title song , which is a city pop that tells sweet love story with its lyrics. Like other guests, he disguised as a café server and tested whether people recognized him or not.









However, this time, the café owner seems to be in a special relationship with YESUNG. Who is he, and why does he look so close to YESUNG? In addition, why does the café look so familiar?









Likewise, when you watch this episode, you may focus on YESUNG and the café owner’s special relationship for more fun. Do not miss out on your favorite K-POP Idol’s latest news and also watch YESUNG’s attempt to make special memories with his fans.









(EP.4 – YESUNG) will be streamed live on KBS WORLD TV & YouTube | May 14th (FRI.)





KBS WORLD TV YouTube

▶️ https://youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv