Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1074 | May 14th)

On this week’s < Music Bank >, we have tons of awesome comeback stages waiting for us!









OH MY GIRL is back with < DUN DUN DANCE > which is a colorful and exciting music that brings us summer. They also prepared a special stage with < Dear you(나의 봄에게) >, a slow-tempo track on their album.





In addition, NCT DREAM is back with < 맛(Hot Sauce) >. Once you taste it, you will never forget the stimulating and addictive sound! Also, please look forward to their < Dive Into You > stage which is prepared only for the first week of their promotion!





Moreover, we also have WJSN THE BLACK’s debut stage prepared! Have you ever imagined a “dark” disco music? WJSN’s second unit, WJSN THE BLACK, will perform their debut title < EASY >, which is a disco music that gives off chic and elegant vibe.





You can watch Music Bank LIVE on KBS WORLD TV & YouTube [5PM(KST) | Every Friday]

▶ https://youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv















