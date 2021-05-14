Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1074 | May 14th)
2021-05-14
On this week’s < Music Bank >, we have tons of awesome comeback stages waiting for us!
OH MY GIRL is back with < DUN DUN DANCE > which is a colorful and exciting music that brings us summer. They also prepared a special stage with < Dear you(나의 봄에게) >, a slow-tempo track on their album.
In addition, NCT DREAM is back with < 맛(Hot Sauce) >. Once you taste it, you will never forget the stimulating and addictive sound! Also, please look forward to their < Dive Into You > stage which is prepared only for the first week of their promotion!
Moreover, we also have WJSN THE BLACK’s debut stage prepared! Have you ever imagined a “dark” disco music? WJSN’s second unit, WJSN THE BLACK, will perform their debut title < EASY >, which is a disco music that gives off chic and elegant vibe.
You can watch Music Bank LIVE on KBS WORLD TV & YouTube [5PM(KST) | Every Friday]
▶ https://youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv
2021-05-14
2021-05-12
2021-05-14
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >