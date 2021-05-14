Learn Korean with < Annyeong Korean >

Do you want to learn Korean but have never got the right chance to do so?

Do you think learning Korean is hard that you hesitate to even start?









< Annyeong Korean > is back to help everyone around the world learn Korean in an enjoyable and easy way!









While this program will teach you Korean, which might be entirely new to some people, the program offers a simple and casual approach that watching it won't even feel like studying. < Annyeong Korean > uses familiar words around us to teach Korean, that it is relatable and easy to learn. You will be able to memorize and read Korean words in no time.









Learn a new language to help you better understand your favorite Korean program.

Don't miss your chance to learn Korean starting May 14, every Friday 4:45PM (KST).



