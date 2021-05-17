COVID-19 Vaccine Reservations for People Aged 60-64 Begins

[Event] Watch & Prove
Starting Thursday, South Korea began accepting reservations for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from those aged 60 to 64.
According to the COVID-19 vaccination task force, people in that age bracket, of which there are approximately four million, will be required to submit their requests between Thursday and June 3.
Teachers at kindergartens, childcare centers and for first and second grade at elementary schools will also be allowed to make reservations for AstraZeneca from Thursday, along with registered caregivers. Around 364-thousand people in that group are eligible.
