Intelligence Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Meet in Tokyo

The intelligence chiefs of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan met in Tokyo on Wednesday morning.

According to multiple diplomatic sources, National Intelligence Service Director Park Jie-won met with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Japan’s Director of Cabinet Intelligence Hiroaki Takizawa behind closed doors.

The three officials are believed to have discussed issues related to North Korea and China, including sharing views on the Biden administration’s new North Korea policy.

Haines then flew to South Korea, where she met with President Moon Jae-in.

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee in a written briefing on Friday said Moon and Haines exchanged broad and in-depth discussions on pending issues between South Korea and the U.S. as well as the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

According to the spokesperson, they also agreed on the need to further strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance.