Gov't Vows to Create World-Leading Semiconductor Supply Chain by 2030

At a meeting held at Samsung Electronics on Thursday, the South Korean government announced plans to create the world's largest semiconductor supply chain, the so-called "K-Semiconductor Belt," by 2030.

Working together with the private sector, the government aims to establish infrastructure for semiconductor production, materials, parts and equipment, cutting-edge devices and fabless manufacturing.

The K-Semiconductor Belt will include the Gyeonggi provincial areas of Pangyo and Yongin.

World-leading companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix will inject more than 510 trillion won over ten years, setting aside 41-point-eight trillion won for this year.

If the project moves forward smoothly, officials expect the country's chip exports to more than double to 200 billion dollars by 2030 from last year's total of 99-point-two billion dollars, with a workforce of 270-thousand.