President Moon Holds Televised News Conference Marking Four Years in Office

Marking four years in office on Monday, President Moon Jae-in held a televised news conference, introducing the blueprint for the remaining year of his term. He discussed his economic plan, the goal to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 before November and North Korea.





President Moon Jae-in marked the beginning of his last year in office with a public address on Monday, saying his focus is now on creating a new future beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

On the economic front, his blueprint calls for achieving four-percent economic growth.





[President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]

"The government will facilitate a faster and stronger economic recovery. The government will mobilize all of its resources and boost the private sector so that our economy can achieve a four-percent growth for the first time in eleven years. An expansionary fiscal policy will lead economic recovery while bold measures help boost consumption and domestic demand."





While underlining that the public's rigorous compliance with quarantine and social distancing enabled the country's faster-than-expected economic recovery, Moon promised that the government will work to achieve herd immunity before November.





[President Moon Jae-in (Korean-English translation)]

"My fellow Koreans, please endure a little bit longer. We're seeing the start of the end of the war against COVID-19. As we speed up vaccination, we are getting closer to herd immunity. Herd immunity may not end COVID-19, but it will make it a less dangerous disease and we will be able to return to normalcy."





The president said he sees his final year as the last opportunity to move forward from incomplete peace on the Korean Peninsula to irreversible peace, adding that the time has come to take action.





[President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English Translation)]

"The Biden administration in the U.S. has completed its North Korea policy review as the result of close consultation with Seoul. We welcome the policy direction that aims to seek resolution through diplomacy with a flexible, progressive and practical approach based on the Singapore Declaration under the basic goal of complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula."





In the wake of the ruling party's crushing defeat in the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections last month, Moon admitted that his real estate policies have failed, and job numbers fell victim to the pandemic.

His inter-Korean legacy is also on the verge of collapse as nuclear talks have been stalled since the unsuccessful Hanoi summit in 2019.

Despite these setbacks, Moon's approval rating currently stands at 36 percent in a recent poll, which is the highest in comparison to his predecessors at the end of their fourth year in office.

Moon throughout the news conference appeared confident that his administration has faithfully sought to carry out what he described as the "call of the times," saying that historians will be the judge of his legacy.