Monday Project Season 4 Night of Youth #1 feat. Silica Gel

Date: June 7 at 8 p.m. (KST)

Venue: Gurumare Small Theater





Gurumare Theater will be hosting Monday Project Season 4 “Night of Youth” series. The series will feature live concerts for three weeks dedicated to youth who are living day and night for their dreams and goals. The first concert of the series will be held on June 7, featuring the band Silica Gel. Silica Gel is a band known for their explosive vocal skills. Their latest album “Kyo181” was released in 2020.