Monday Project Season 4 Night of Youth #1 feat. Silica Gel

[Event] Watch & Prove
2021-05-17
2021-05-17
Date: June 7 at 8 p.m. (KST)
Venue: Gurumare Small Theater
Gurumare Theater will be hosting Monday Project Season 4 “Night of Youth” series. The series will feature live concerts for three weeks dedicated to youth who are living day and night for their dreams and goals. The first concert of the series will be held on June 7, featuring the band Silica Gel. Silica Gel is a band known for their explosive vocal skills. Their latest album “Kyo181” was released in 2020.
2021-05-17
2021-05-17
2021-05-11
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >