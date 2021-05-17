To All Guys Who Loved Me (12) 니 걱정이나 해

[Event] Watch & Prove
Lines
Min-jung : 현주 있었으면 두 마리 시켜서 닭다리 하나씩 뜯는 건데.
We could have ordered two and had one drumstick each if Hyun-ju was here.
Young-eun :야, 이제 약속 평일에 잡자.
방금 연애 스타트한 애가 주말에 방구석에 붙어있겠냐.
오늘은 진도 어디까지 빼려나?
Let’s meet on a weekday from now on.
Would a girl that just started dating stay at home during the weekend?
I wonder how far she’ll get today.
Min-jung : 우리 영은이도 얼른 더 늦기 전에 찐사랑을 해야 되는데.
Young-eun, you need to find true love before it’s too late you know.
Young-eun : 됐어. 니 걱정이나 해.
Don’t worry about me. Worry about yourself.
Expression of the Week
니 걱정이나 해 (worry about yourself)
걱정 – worry
-(이)나 – a postpositional particle used to indicate something is being chosen though it is not satisfactory
Casual – 니 걱정이나 해
>>”니” is used to express “네” which is an abbreviated word for “너의” or “your.” It is not an “official” term but is commonly used in colloquial speech.
>>This expression is used to tell the hearer to mind his or her own business. It is used to tell the hearer, “Rather than worrying about me, worry about yourself.”
