BTS graces cover of Rolling Stone Magazine

ⓒ Big Hit Entertainment

BTS has graced the cover of U.S. pop culture magazine Rolling Stone, becoming the first all-Asian act to do so.





The magazine tweeted Thursday (local time) that BTS will appear on their June cover, along with an interview with the group. The magazine added that it's the first time in their 54-year-history that an all-Asian act has fronted the magazine.





BTS’ upcoming single “Butter'' is their second English-language song. It will be released on May 21 with its first onstage performance to be unveiled at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23.