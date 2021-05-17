Enhypen sweeps Oricon charts

[Event] Watch & Prove
Enhypen has swept Japan’s key monthly music chart with its latest album.
The group’s second EP, “Border: Carnival” ranked No. 1 on Oricon’s monthly album chart for April, following the album’s previous top ranking on the weekly and daily album charts.
The seven-piece act, which includes Japanese member Niki, is set to debut in Japan on July 6 with the single “Border: Hakanai” which includes a brand new Japanese song.
