Enhypen sweeps Oricon charts

Enhypen has swept Japan’s key monthly music chart with its latest album.





The group’s second EP, “Border: Carnival” ranked No. 1 on Oricon’s monthly album chart for April, following the album’s previous top ranking on the weekly and daily album charts.





The seven-piece act, which includes Japanese member Niki, is set to debut in Japan on July 6 with the single “Border: Hakanai” which includes a brand new Japanese song.