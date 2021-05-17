ITZY to release English version of latest release

[Event] Watch & Prove
ITZY will be releasing an English language version of their latest hit “Mafia in the Morning.”
The track is the lead song from the group’s fourth EP, “Guess Who.” The new English version has dropped on May 14, along with a lyric video.
ITZY made its first appearance on a Billboard chart with the latest album, which ranked 148th on the Billboard 200.
