KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (May 10th ~ May 16th)

1) NCT DREAM(엔시티 드림) - Dive Into You(고래) (Music Bank) | 1.1M Views





NCT DREAM is back with their first full-length album < Hot Sauce >. They unveiled their eye-opening performance for the title track < Hot Sauce > and the third track < Dive Into You > on Music Bank last Friday (May 14, 2021).





Just in two days, video clips for both stages gained tremendous popularity, reaching more than 1M views on KBS WORLD TV YouTube. In particular, NCT DREAM’s < Dive Into You > performance was specially prepared only for the first week of their promotion. The emotional music and comfortable costumes, which is somewhat different from NCT DREAM’s usual concept, must have caught the viewers’ attention.





You can watch NCT DREAM's < Dive Into You > performance on KBS WORLD TV YouTube

▶https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXB_8nx6q6w





2) Jen is so cute and so pretty! (The Return of Superman) | 286K Views

Sayuri, a 41-year-old Japanese media personality based in South Korea, officially joined < The Return of Superman > with her lovely son named Jen.





Her appearance on TROS received a lot of attention from the public because she was the first female to join the show as “superman” and also because she was an unwed woman who gave birth in Japan following an overseas sperm donation.





The story of strong woman Sayuri who manages childcare all by herself and cute Jen captivated a lot of viewers. If you hope to listen to their stories more in detail, you may watch the following video on KBS WORLD TV YouTube

▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6yJ_JRQ_-ew