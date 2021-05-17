ⓒ Getty Images Bank

The boss always brought in just enough work for us to clear.





Perhaps it was his amazing persuasive skills that did it. According to the vice president, the company president had the tongue of the devil, and the VP said that he could almost smell the sulfur from the way he convinced clients to open up their wallets at meetings.

사장님은 단 한 달도 펑크 내는 일 없이

매달 꼬박꼬박 딱 우리가 처리할 수 있는 만큼 일을 물어왔다.





아마도 그의 놀라운 화술 때문이리라.

이사님의 표현을 빌리자면

미팅 자리에서의 사장님은

정말이지 악마같은 혀를 갖고 있다고 했다.

상대방을 설득해 지갑을 열게 하는 솜씨를 보면

거의 유황냄새가 느껴질 정도라나.









The husband went to work earlier than usual to see the boss who comes to work about an hour ahead of other employees. He knocked on the president’s office but no one answered. Just when he decided to turn back, the smell of sulfur overwhelmed him.









What I assumed as sulfuric smoke covered the floor of the president’s office and on the floor was a magic circle probably drawn with salt.

Inside the circle was the boss kneeling just like the Terminator that had crossed time and space. Five large red candles were placed in regular intervals along the outer rim of the circle.

The boss’s office resembled a scene right out of an occult movie.





When he saw me, he let out a short sigh. A wisp of white smoke escaped from his mouth, worsening the smell of sulfur. At the same time, a roar that came from somewhere deep within shook the entire room.

And then I passed out right there and then.





사장실 바닥에는 유황으로 추정되는 연기가 깔려 있었고,

바닥에는 소금으로 추정되는 흰 가루로 그려놓은 마법진이 있었다.





진안에는 마치 영화 <터미네이터>에서

타임머신으로 시공간을 넘어왔을 때의 그 자세 그대로

사장님이 쭈그려 앉아 있었고

원이 그려진 둘레를 따라 다섯 개의 큼지막한 붉은 초가

같은 간격을 두고 세워져 불을 밝히고 있었다.

사장실은 오컬트 영화의 촬영현장 같았다.





사장님은 내 모습을 보고 짧게 한숨을 쉬었다.

입에서 하얀 연기 같은 것이 흘러나왔다.

유황냄새가 더욱 독해졌다.

동시에 저 밑, 낮은 곳 어딘가에서 흘러나와

방 전체를 뒤흔드는 으르렁거림에

혼이 빠져나갈 것 같았다.





그리고 실제로 나는 그대로 혼절했다.









Lim Sung-soon (Born in Iksan, Jeollabuk-do Prov., 1976)

Debuted with novel “The Consultant” in 2010

Won the 6th Segye Ilbo World Literature Prize in 2010