WE K-POP, What's Up! -Episode 5

With growing popularity, the global K-POP show < WE K-POP, What’s up! > progresses its way towards Episode 5!









Part 1: Weekly K-POP News





As usual, we have a K-POP Columnist at Billboard, Jeff Benjamin, introducing K-POP charts and hot issues of the week. His perspective and analysis on different K-POP issues is captivating to watch.





Part 2: Can you recognize your K-POP IDOL?





Rising K-POP idol BAE173 is on < WE K-POP, What’s up! > this week!









BAE173 with heart-throbbing appearance takes your coffee order! Showing off their visuals, they actively promote their group with their song and dance moves.









DOHYON and HANGYUL, who gained some popularity from an audition program, take the lead in carrying out tasks to inform customers of the group.









Only being in their first year of debut, the members work hard to advertise BAE173 by performing their latest song "Loved You".









Don’t miss out on your favorite K-POP Idol’s latest news. Also, watch their attempt to enter your daily life to make special memories with their fans live on < WE K-POP, What’s up! >.









Every Friday 6:30PM (KST) on KBS WORLD TV and YouTube.