“Someone’s Playlist” Concert Series Track. 34 - Featuring Fromm

Date: June 13 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m. (KST)

Venue: Jeonju Deokjin Arts Center





Hosted by drawy0uth, the “Someone’s Playlist” concert series has the goal of sharing someone’s music playlist to others. The series has been featuring various artists to share not only their own music, but also the music they enjoy and were comforted by. Track 34 features Fromm and will be held at the Jeonju Deokjin Arts Center on June 13.