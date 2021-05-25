Members: Yoon Doo-joon, Yang Yo-seob, Lee Gi-kwang, Son Dong-woon

Record Label: Around Us, Cube

Debut: 2009

Genre: K-pop





Highlight is a boy band that was formerly known as Beast. The band debuted in 2009 with the EP “Beast is the B2ST” and originally had two more members: Jang Hyun-seung and Yong Jun-hyung, who left the group in 2016 and 2019 respectively. The group changed labels in 2016 and also changed their name to Highlight in 2017. They made a comeback after a 2.5 years hiatus in March 2021 with their third EP, “The Blowing.”





Singles & Eps (as lead artist)

The Blowing (EP, 2021)

Outro (EP, 2018)

Take Care (single, 2018)

Celebrate (EP, 2017)

Calling You (EP, 2017)

Can You Feel It? (EP, 2017)