Members: Yoon Doo-joon, Yang Yo-seob, Lee Gi-kwang, Son Dong-woon
Record Label: Around Us, Cube
Debut: 2009
Genre: K-pop
Highlight is a boy band that was formerly known as Beast. The band debuted in 2009 with the EP “Beast is the B2ST” and originally had two more members: Jang Hyun-seung and Yong Jun-hyung, who left the group in 2016 and 2019 respectively. The group changed labels in 2016 and also changed their name to Highlight in 2017. They made a comeback after a 2.5 years hiatus in March 2021 with their third EP, “The Blowing.”
Singles & Eps (as lead artist)
The Blowing (EP, 2021)
Outro (EP, 2018)
Take Care (single, 2018)
Celebrate (EP, 2017)
Calling You (EP, 2017)
Can You Feel It? (EP, 2017)
