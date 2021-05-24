BTS wins four Billboard Awards

Annyeong Korean
BTS has won four awards at this year’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) held on Sunday May 23.
The group won awards for Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and the fan-voted Top Social Artist, earning the largest number of awards for the group at the event ever.
Winning Top Selling Song for “Dynamite” was a major feat as it was the group’s first English song and the first song by a Korean act to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s main singles chart.
