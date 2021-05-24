BTS wins four Billboard Awards

ⓒ NBC

BTS has won four awards at this year’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) held on Sunday May 23.





The group won awards for Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and the fan-voted Top Social Artist, earning the largest number of awards for the group at the event ever.





Winning Top Selling Song for “Dynamite” was a major feat as it was the group’s first English song and the first song by a Korean act to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s main singles chart.