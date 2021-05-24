BTS’ ‘Butter’ sets YouTube record





BTS’ brand new single “Butter” has set a YouTube record.





The upbeat summer track became the most-watched music video on YouTube in 24 hours since its debut. The video earned 108.2 million views in the first 24 hours since its release on Friday, May 21.





The figure surpassed the previous record held by “Dynamite” which earned 101.1 million views in the first 24 hours of its release back in August last year.