NCT Dream’s 1st studio album becomes million-seller

The first full-length studio album of NCT Dream, a subunit of the boy band brand NCT, has sold over one million units.





The subunit’s debut album “Hot Sauce” has sold more than 1 million units in the first week of release. The album includes 10 tracks and is also titled “Mat,” which translates to taste or flavor in Korean.





According to the group’s agency SM Entertainment, “Hot Sauce” is the fastest selling album released this year according to the first week’s sales data.