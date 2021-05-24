Seo In-guk stars in new comedy-crime film

ⓒ tvN

Singer-actor Seo In-guk is set to return to the big screen as the leader of a team of oil thieves in an upcoming film.





The comedy-crime film “Pipeline” is directed by Yoo Ha and will be released in local theaters on May 26. Seo plays Pindol, a veteran pipeline drilling technician who gets swept up in a dangerous oil heist.





The film’s director, Yoo Ha, is known for critically acclaimed films like “Marriage is a Crazy Thing” (2002) and “Gangnam Blues” (2015).