To All Guys Who Loved Me (13) 부담스러웠어

민주 : 이 노래 기억나? 선배가 나한테 불러줬잖아.
나 매일 이거 들으면서 선배 생각했는데.
Min-ju: Do you remember this song? You used to sing it for me?
I would listen to it everyday and think about you.
진호 : 난 이 노래 질렸는데.
Jin-ho: I’m sick of this song.
민주 : 어?
Min-ju: What?
진호 : 듣다 보니까 따분하더라고. 너처럼.
솔직히 데모다 뭐다 난리치는 여자, 좀 부담스러웠어.
Jin-ho: It was boring, like you.
Honestly, a girl that went off to protests and such was a little burdensome.
Expression of the Week
부담스러웠어 (burdensome)
부담스럽다 – adj. burdensome, a matter or situation being difficult to handle
Casual – 부담스러워
Semi-polite - 부담스러워요
>> “부담스럽다” is a combination of the noun “부담” which means burden or obligation and the suffix “-스럽다” which is used to mean “having that quality” and makes the noun into an adjective.
>>”부담스럽다” is used by a speaker to express a feeling of unease or burden by someone else’s actions or words.
