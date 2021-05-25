To All Guys Who Loved Me (13) 부담스러웠어

Lines

민주 : 이 노래 기억나? 선배가 나한테 불러줬잖아.

나 매일 이거 들으면서 선배 생각했는데.

Min-ju: Do you remember this song? You used to sing it for me?

I would listen to it everyday and think about you.

진호 : 난 이 노래 질렸는데.

Jin-ho: I’m sick of this song.

민주 : 어?

Min-ju: What?

진호 : 듣다 보니까 따분하더라고. 너처럼.

솔직히 데모다 뭐다 난리치는 여자, 좀 부담스러웠어.

Jin-ho: It was boring, like you.

Honestly, a girl that went off to protests and such was a little burdensome.





Expression of the Week

부담스러웠어 (burdensome)





부담스럽다 – adj. burdensome, a matter or situation being difficult to handle





Casual – 부담스러워

Semi-polite - 부담스러워요





>> “부담스럽다” is a combination of the noun “부담” which means burden or obligation and the suffix “-스럽다” which is used to mean “having that quality” and makes the noun into an adjective.





>>”부담스럽다” is used by a speaker to express a feeling of unease or burden by someone else’s actions or words.



