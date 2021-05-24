KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clips of the Week (May 17th ~ May 23rd)

1)Dad, Do I look pretty? (The Return of Superman) | KBS WORLD TV 210516 | 295K Views





The video clip < Dad, Do I look pretty? (The Return of Superman) > from KBS WORLD TV YouTube shows Naeun, Gunhoo and Jinwoo, also known as “JjinGunNavely”, spending happy morning with their daddy Park Jooho. Mischievous father Park Jooho plays with facial masks and even puts them on the kids’ face for fun. All of a sudden, Gunhoo wears his favorite Habok (Korean traditional costume) and the whole family starts to watch SHINee’s Music Video, looking for uncle Minho that they are familiar with. Moreover, Naeun, who is only 6 years old, skillfully makes popcorns for her family but something bad happens due to Park Jooho’s mistake…





To see what happened afterwards, you may watch the full video on KBS WORLD TV YouTube





▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B4uSdBdNP8





2) I wanted to show that some people live like me! (The Return of Superman) | 228K Views





Lee Jihye, a singer and also a mother of her lovely daughter Taeri, visited Sayuri’s house as a special guest. Lee Jihye and Sayuri are known to be best friends. As Lee Jihye already had parenting experience as a mother of a three-year-old girl, she showed proficient baby-sitting skills and took care of Jen so that Sayuri could take a rest for a moment. In addition, they also had a frank conversation about social awareness on unwed women and how Sayuri should do in order to wisely overcome difficulties that she might face in the future.









“I wanted to show that some people live like me!” In order to learn more about Sayuri’s thoughts, you may watch the following video on KBS WORLD TV YouTube





▶ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYrjaMMX7ec