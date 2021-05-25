Annyeong Korean
2021-05-25
Annyeong, 한국어는 처음이지?
Annyeong, is it your first time learning Korean?
<안녕, Korean>은,
K-POP과 K-DRAMA를 사랑하는 전 세계 한류팬의 눈높이에 맞춘 영어 기반 한국어 교육 프로그램이에요!
<안녕, Korean> is,
an online Korean language program made to meet the level of Hallyu fans all around the world who loves K-POP and K-DRAMA!
한국언니 소현과 영국오빠 피터,
세계 여러 나라 사람들에게 한국어를 가르치는 구독자 100만 유튜버 문소현과 영어선생님이자 방송인인 피터 빈트와 함께 쉽고 재미있게 한국어를 배워 봐요!
한국언니 (Korean Unnie) Sohyun & 영국오빠 (British Oppa) Peter,
Let’s learn Korean in an easy and fun way with the Korean Unnie Moon Sohyun, 1M subscribers Youtuber who teaches Korean, and a British English teacher/ broadcaster Peter Bint!
비티에스(BTS), 갓세븐(GOT7), 레드벨벳(Red Velvet), 읽고 쓸 수 있어요!
You will be able to read and write words like, 비티에스(BTS), 갓세븐(GOT7), 레드벨벳(Red Velvet)!
‘ㅋㅋ’, ‘네, 아니요’, ‘바나나’ 같은 드라마, 예능 프로그램 속 다양한 한국어 표현을 배워보고 우리 모두 바로 활용해보아요.
Learn various Korean expressions like ‘ㅋㅋ’, ‘네, 아니요’, ‘바나나’ from dramas and variety programs and apply them right away.
<안녕, Korean> 방송이 다시 시작됩니다!!!
더욱 업그레이드된 <안녕, Korean> 3화~7화가 5월 28일부터 매주 금요일 오후 4시 45분에 KBS WOLRD 채널에서 만날 수 있어요. <뮤직뱅크> 바로 앞시간이에요!
<안녕, Korean> will be aired!!!
With more upgraded content, <안녕, Korean> Episode 3~7 will be aired every Friday at 4:45 PM on KBS WORLD from May 28. This is right before !
회차
Episode
주제
Topic
방송시간
Airtime
1화
EP.1
가나다라
Ga Na Da Ra
5/14(금) 4:45 PM (KST)
May 14(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST)
2화
EP.2
아이돌 이름 읽기
How to read idols' names
5/21(금) 4:45 PM (KST)
May 21(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST)
3화
EP.3
쌍자음
Double consonant
5/28(금) 4:45 PM (KST)
May 28(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST)
4화
EP.4
받침
Bottom consonant
6/4 (금) 4:45 PM (KST)
June 4(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST)
5화
EP.5
모음
Vowels
6/11(금) 4:45 PM (KST)
June 11(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST)
6화
EP.6
K-POP 속 표현
Expressions from K-POP
6/18(금) 4:45 PM (KST)
June 18(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST)
7화
EP.7
‘잘’의 모든 것
All about ‘잘(jal)’
6/25(금) 4:45 PM (KST)
June 25(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST)
가장 재미있는 15분간의 랜선 한국어 CLASS <안녕, Korean>을 놓치지 마세요!
Don’t miss out 15 minutes of exciting online Korean class <안녕, Korean>!
See you soon! 곧 만나!
2021-05-25
2021-05-24
2021-05-11
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >