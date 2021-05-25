Annyeong Korean

Annyeong, 한국어는 처음이지?

Annyeong, is it your first time learning Korean?





<안녕, Korean>은,

K-POP과 K-DRAMA를 사랑하는 전 세계 한류팬의 눈높이에 맞춘 영어 기반 한국어 교육 프로그램이에요!





<안녕, Korean> is,

an online Korean language program made to meet the level of Hallyu fans all around the world who loves K-POP and K-DRAMA!









한국언니 소현과 영국오빠 피터,

세계 여러 나라 사람들에게 한국어를 가르치는 구독자 100만 유튜버 문소현과 영어선생님이자 방송인인 피터 빈트와 함께 쉽고 재미있게 한국어를 배워 봐요!





한국언니 (Korean Unnie) Sohyun & 영국오빠 (British Oppa) Peter,

Let’s learn Korean in an easy and fun way with the Korean Unnie Moon Sohyun, 1M subscribers Youtuber who teaches Korean, and a British English teacher/ broadcaster Peter Bint!





[드라마 속 소품] [발음교실] [KBS 아나운서 발음 시연]

[props in dramas] [pronunciation class] [KBS announcers' pronunciation demonstration]





비티에스(BTS), 갓세븐(GOT7), 레드벨벳(Red Velvet), 읽고 쓸 수 있어요!

You will be able to read and write words like, 비티에스(BTS), 갓세븐(GOT7), 레드벨벳(Red Velvet)!









‘ㅋㅋ’, ‘네, 아니요’, ‘바나나’ 같은 드라마, 예능 프로그램 속 다양한 한국어 표현을 배워보고 우리 모두 바로 활용해보아요.

Learn various Korean expressions like ‘ㅋㅋ’, ‘네, 아니요’, ‘바나나’ from dramas and variety programs and apply them right away.









<안녕, Korean> 방송이 다시 시작됩니다!!!

더욱 업그레이드된 <안녕, Korean> 3화~7화가 5월 28일부터 매주 금요일 오후 4시 45분에 KBS WOLRD 채널에서 만날 수 있어요. <뮤직뱅크> 바로 앞시간이에요!

<안녕, Korean> will be aired!!!

With more upgraded content, <안녕, Korean> Episode 3~7 will be aired every Friday at 4:45 PM on KBS WORLD from May 28. This is right before !





회차 Episode 주제 Topic 방송시간 Airtime 1화 EP.1 가나다라 Ga Na Da Ra 5/14(금) 4:45 PM (KST) May 14(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST) 2화 EP.2 아이돌 이름 읽기 How to read idols' names 5/21(금) 4:45 PM (KST) May 21(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST) 3화 EP.3 쌍자음 Double consonant 5/28(금) 4:45 PM (KST) May 28(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST) 4화 EP.4 받침 Bottom consonant 6/4 (금) 4:45 PM (KST) June 4(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST) 5화 EP.5 모음 Vowels 6/11(금) 4:45 PM (KST) June 11(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST) 6화 EP.6 K-POP 속 표현 Expressions from K-POP 6/18(금) 4:45 PM (KST) June 18(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST) 7화 EP.7 ‘잘’의 모든 것 All about ‘잘(jal)’ 6/25(금) 4:45 PM (KST) June 25(Fri) 4:45 PM (KST)





가장 재미있는 15분간의 랜선 한국어 CLASS <안녕, Korean>을 놓치지 마세요!

Don’t miss out 15 minutes of exciting online Korean class <안녕, Korean>!









See you soon! 곧 만나!