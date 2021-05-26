WE K-POP, What's Up! -Episode 6

< WE K-POP, What’s Up! >, the global K-POP show from KBS WORLD, has already reached its way towards episode 6! What is waiting for us this week?





Part 1: Weekly K-POP News









As usual, Jeff Benjamin, our K-POP expert from Billboard, introduces latest K-POP news and adds his interesting analysis on the issues.





Part 2: Can you recognize your K-POP IDOL?









This week, we have ONEUS, who recently came back with < Black Mirror >, which is a title track from their 5th Mini Album < Binary Code >! Like the other guests from former episodes, ONEUS also attempts to test their popularity by disguising as café servers.









XION and SEOHO take the lead as servers and the other members handle them from behind. While being shy, the two members still try their best to identify themselves and promote their new song. Their unlimited charm will instantly make you become their fan!









And, don't miss chance to get gifts for viewers in the special event!

