Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1075 | May 28th)





A rookie girl group from SM Entertainment, aespa, is back with < Next Level >, which is a hip-hop dance music and also a remake of a soundtrack from 2019 movie, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw". As aespa is known to have an innovative concept that involves four human members ― Karina, Winter, Giselle and Ningning ― and their virtual avatars ― ae-Karina, ae-Winter, ae-Giselle and ae-Ningning ― they brought additional and unique stories through this comeback. According to the team's leader, Karina, aespa attempts to head for KWANGYA and defeat Black Mamba which is a villain that tries to estrange them from their avatars that are created based upon each member’s personal data.





How would aespa express these special stories during their performance? You may check it out through their comeback stage on this week’s Music Bank.

You can watch Music Bank LIVE on KBS WORLD TV & YouTube [5PM(KST) | Every Friday]

▶ https://youtube.com/c/kbsworldtv