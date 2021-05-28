< Meet Indonesian “Park Ji-sung”, Asnawi >

Music Bank COMEBACK Stages (EP. 1075 | May 28th)
Asnawi Mangkualam Bahar has been getting attention for being the first Indonesian football player to join the K-league.
Receiving direct recommendation from the head coach of the Indonesian national team, Shin Tae-yong, Asnawi joined the K-league last February.
The impact of an Indonesian joining a Korean football team was outstanding since ANSAN Greeners FC’s SNS account had an increase in the number of followers by at least 7 times.
Holding high ambition, the 21-year-old Asnawi decided to join the K-league in the hope of paving the way for the members of the Indonesian national team to be able to join the K-League in the future.
Asnawi’s interview can be viewed on Friday May 28,
KBS WORLD Indonesian YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/kbsindonesian) and
KBS WORLD Radio Indonesian service (world.kbs.co.kr/indonesian).
