Chief Prosecutor Nominee Grilled on Political Impartiality

During a confirmation hearing Wednesday for Prosecutor General nominee Kim Oh-soo, opposition lawmakers called him a "middleman," who will deliver the intentions of the presidential office to the prosecution over high profile trials down the road.

The ruling party believes that the former deputy justice minister is the right fit to complete the Moon administration's signature campaign to reform the nation's prosecution.

Kim's nomination came as former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl resigned in March following his controversial feuds with the justice ministers over law enforcement reform.

The administration reduced the power of the nation's prosecution, transferring much of its investigative authority to police and the newly established Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).

President Moon Jae-in has asked the National Assembly to send a confirmation hearing report by Monday.

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement that the president made the request regarding Kim on Thursday afternoon. It came after rival parties clashed and failed to meet the midnight deadline.

If the National Assembly again fails to send the report by Monday, the president can appoint the nominee in line with the law on confirmation hearings.