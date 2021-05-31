Gov't to Gradually Ease Social Distancing amid COVID-19 Vaccinations

ⓒYONHAP News

As the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program kicks into gear, the South Korean government announced measures to gradually ease social distancing and quarantine rules to encourage the public to get inoculated.





Starting in June, those who have had at least one COVID-19 shot will be able to meet with their families without adhering to the gathering ban that allows only eight people or less.

The gatherings will be allowed starting two weeks after vaccination.

Community centers will resume offering various programs for seniors who have had at least one round of vaccination, while face-to-face meetings with visitors will be allowed at nursing homes.

The revised regulations aim to encourage more people to get inoculated as some seniors are still hesitant about getting vaccinated.

In line with more moderate social distancing protocols set to take effect in July, by which time the government estimates a quarter of the population to have received at least one round of shots, authorities will start lifting gathering bans and activity restrictions.

People who received their full doses will be exempt from bans on both family and private gatherings of five or more, and gain access to multipurpose facilities and religious congregations.

When outside, those who have had at least one shot will be allowed to take off their masks, with the exception of mass rallies or public events.

In September, when 70 percent of the nation's 52 million population is expected to have had at least one shot, the government will seek to further ease distancing protocols. It may lift mask-wearing mandates after December.

Meanwhile, Sohn Young-rae, a senior Health Ministry official, said the government will readjust its vaccine incentives if the nation fails to meet its goal of administering at least one vaccine shot to 25 percent of the population by July.





Korea on Thursday introduced a real-time search system that lets people find and receive leftover COVID-19 vaccines.

The service launched on web portal Naver and messenger app KakaoTalk at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The system allows users to check the amount of unused AstraZeneca vaccines at medical institutions on a map.

If there are leftovers, all Koreans and registered foreigners with national health insurance can make an appointment for the same day. They can also register to receive alerts on up to five locations for when there are leftover vaccines.